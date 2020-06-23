1 new COVID-19 case, 6 more recovered in Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on June 23.
The new case is a woman in her 30s from Alexander County.
She is being isolated.
S7HD also announced six new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, there are 181 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
To date, 292 people have contracted the disease in the region.
There have been a total of 18 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
