Movie theaters set to reopen Friday in Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Movie theaters throughout Illinois are set to reopen on Friday, when Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan begins.
Chris Johnson, president of the National Association of Theater Owners in Illinois, is ready for the shows to reopen.
“We’re trying to get the theaters reactivated again, trying to do so in a responsible way. And also make it so the guest doesn’t have to think too much about it,” said Johnson
Mall-goer Joe White said he will attend a movie when the theaters reopen.
“I would say so, as long as everyone is doing social distancing and kind of adhering to the guidelines that they are putting down, I don’t think it will be an issue,” said White
Johnson said these tips may help you at the theaters.
“Order online, select your seat, you know, go in; we’re not doing refills, you won’t be able to self serve,” he said.
The number of people inside the theater may look a bit different.
“We were a little disappointed in the capacity requirements,” Johnson said. “We thought they were going to allow us to have a bit more flexibility. We’re happy about the 50 percent capacity but it is constrained by a 50 person maximum.”
Johnson wants people to attend movies and enjoy the shows
“Once you are in the auditorium and you are spaced away from everybody, enjoy the show.”
