$63.6M bid approved to build new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A $63,627,756 bid to construct a new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County has been approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
Jim Smith Contracting was awarded the bid and will submit a schedule to begin the project in early July.
According to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, the New Cumberland River Bridge will be 80 percent federally funded, with the state providing a 20 percent match.
The new bridge will be built immediately downstream form the existing bridge.
“The New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland will have a continuous truss design similar to the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter,” Poat added. “It will have a 40-foot wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot driving lanes and 6-foot shoulders that will provide ample clearance for most farm equipment to cross without stopping oncoming traffic.”
Trusses for the new bridge will likely be constructed off-site and floated by barge to the new site. This technique is similar to how the steel arches were delivered to the Eggners Ferry Bridge and the U.S. 68 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton.
The new bridge is expected to be completed in 2023.
During the construction phase, maintenance will continue on the Cumberland River Bridge.
The current U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is 1,817 feet long and was opened to traffic in 1931.
According to KYTC, the Cumberland River Bridge is a critical part of local transportation connectivity for schools, law enforcement, and commerce.
