LIVE: Gov. Parson in St. Louis for job expansion announcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson was in St. Louis for a tech jobs expansion announcement.
At 3 p.m., the governor will hold a briefing in Jefferson City on the latest in COVID-19 cases.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 18,143 total positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, June 22.
Currently, there have been 415 total hospitalizations and 961 deaths related to the virus.
A total of 317,374 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 37,664 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
