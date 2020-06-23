LIVE: Gov. Parson in St. Louis for job expansion announcement

Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. (Source: Gov. Mike Parson/Twitter)
By Amber Ruch | June 23, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated June 23 at 11:25 AM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson was in St. Louis for a tech jobs expansion announcement.

Major Tech Jobs Expansion for St. Louis Region

At 3 p.m., the governor will hold a briefing in Jefferson City on the latest in COVID-19 cases.

Missouri cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 18,143 total positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, June 22.

Currently, there have been 415 total hospitalizations and 961 deaths related to the virus.

A total of 317,374 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 37,664 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

