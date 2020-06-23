Jackson, Mo. man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson, Missouri man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Monday afternoon, June 22.
The crash happened on Route UU, approximately two miles east of Route B.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Dacoda L. Fornkohl, for an unknown reason, drove his pick-up truck off the right side of the road.
Fornkohl overcorrected and the truck went off the left side of the road and flipped.
MSHP report Fornkohl was partially thrown from the truck.
An ambulance rushed the 21-year-old to an area hospital with serious injuries.
MSHP reports Fornkohl was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
