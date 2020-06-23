Jackson Co. reports one more COVID-19 related death

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one more COVID-19 related death on June 23.
The individual was a female in her 90s, who was previously confirmed to have COVID-19.
Her death is the 19 related to the disease in the county.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County over the past 24 hours.
To date, there have been 323 confirmed cases in Jackson County.
Two more individuals were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 289 individuals.
Fifteen active cases are currently being managed.
