2,301 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced 451 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths, 500 recoveries and 10 hospitalizations in the state on Monday, June 22.
So far, 35,553 Tennesseans have tested positive for the virus, including 531 deaths and 23,567 recoveries.
TDH said 2,301 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to give an update on Tennessee’s COVID-19 response at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23.
