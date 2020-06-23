Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after vehicle stolen

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating a vehicle that was stolen from a home on KY 301 in the Clear Springs community.
According to deputies, it was stolen between 9 p.m. on Monday, June 22 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
The vehicle is a 2007 gray Ford truck with a Kentucky registration plate of 540FAR. The truck is an extended cab, with half doors on the extended cab. There is damage to the left, front fender, a dent in the left, rear quarter panel, a black tool box in the bed and a Semper Fi license plate on the front of the truck.
Deputies say several firearms and tools were stolen with the truck.
Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to contact your local law enforcement immediately or call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.
