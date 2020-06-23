First Alert: Cold front brings drier, cooler air

(KFVS) - Isolated showers may linger this morning in our eastern counties.
As the showers move out this morning, a cold front pushes into the Heartland, which will bring in drier and cooler air today.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, with a small chance for an isolated shower.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
The next several days will be dry and sunny, but there are low chances for rain. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s.
Humidity and the 90s return by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Chances of rain slightly increase heading from the weekend into next week.
