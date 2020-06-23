Fatal multi-vehicle crash blocking interstate 24 near 44mm

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-vehicle crash is blocking Interstate 24 Eastbound near the 44 mile marker in Lyon County.
Early reports indicate a vehicle may have entered I-24 at the KY 293 Exit 45 Interchange traveling the wrong way on the eastbound lanes.
Both eastbound lanes are blocked at this time and will remain blocked for four hours.
KYTC personnel are gathering equipment to set up a detour.
Eastbound motorists should self-detour via Exit 40 to U.S. 62 Eastbound into Eddyville, then take KY 93 Southbound to return to I-24 at the KY 293 Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange.
