Driver injured in crash involving dump truck

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Essex, Missouri man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon, June 22.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a serious crash involving a pick-up truck and a dump truck on U.S. 67, just south of Route JJ.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 50-year-old Noland C. Clark was driving a pick-up truck and crashed into the rear of a dump truck.
An ambulance rushed Clark to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the dump truck, Scott T. Janes, 34 of Broseley, was not hurt in the crash.
MSHP report Clark was not wearing a seat belt.
The pick-up truck was totaled in the crash and towed from the scene.
The dump truck was also towed from the scene with moderate damage.
