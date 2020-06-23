Cold Front This Morning-Brings Better Weather Today

Left over clouds and isolated rain may linger this morning across our eastern counties. A cold front will continue to bring in drier and cooler air today. Partly cloudy skies in the morning turning into mostly sunny by the afternoon with a very small chance of an isolated shower. High temperatures in the low 80s.
Lower rain chances will hold for the next several days with drier conditions and more sunshine. What will also be nice is the cooler temps in the low to mid-80s through Thursday and lower dewpoints so it will not be so sticky.
Southerly winds return by the end of the week warming us up quickly back into the low 90s and feeling humid just in time for the weekend. Chances of rain slightly increase heading from the weekend into next week.
-Lisa
