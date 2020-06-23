Booker, McGrath file injunctions to keep polls open in closely-watched Senate race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charles Booker’s and Amy McGrath’s campaigns both filed injunctions Tuesday evening to keep Jefferson County’s only polling location open late to accommodate voters still hoping to cast their ballots.
McGrath, the establishment favorite, and Booker, the late-charging underdog, each used Twitter to urge voters to stay in line until a ruling is made:
(Story continues below the tweets)
The Kentucky Expo Center welcomed voters at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and the state had been promoting mail-in absentee voting for weeks. Still, at 6 p.m., long lines snaked outside the Expo Center, prompting Booker to request the extension.
At one point, WAVE 3 News’ Mike Fussell reported that a judge herself was going to survey the traffic to determine whether to grant the injunction.
Some national media outlets criticized the fact that Jefferson County only offered the one voting location during the global health emergency, and celebrities tweeted their own assumptions from afar. The Expo Center opened Tuesday morning with more than 100 poll workers and 300+ voting booths available.
Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams tweeted that the state was tracking toward its largest primary turnout in recent memory.
Booker and McGrath are among 10 Democrats bidding to challenge incumbent Sen. Mitch McConnell in November. The others are Mike Broihier, Mary Ann Tobin, Andrew Maynard, Bennie Smith, Maggie Jo Hilliard, John Sharpensteen, Jimmy Ausbrooks and Eric Rothmuller.
This story is being updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.