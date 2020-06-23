Another nice day on tap Wednesday

Mainly dry conditions expected overnight, there could be a few isolated showers, but most of the Heartland will be dry. Nice temperatures expected Wednesday morning, daybreak temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower/mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures back into the lower to mid 80s by the afternoon, but it will still won’t be too humid. Heat and humidity build back in by the end of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible over the weekend.