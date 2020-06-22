Williamson County, Ill. investigating multiple thefts involving unlocked vehicles

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating multiple thefts, nearly all involving unlocked vehicles.
According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, they have seen an increase in the number of thefts reported. The incidents include thefts of motor vehicles; all-terrain vehicles like ATVs, four-wheelers and side-by-sides; and vehicle burglaries.
The incidents occurred in all parts of the county.
The sheriff reminded people to remove ignition keys from all vehicles, lock vehicle doors and outbuilding doors, and secure ATVs in a building, if possible.
He also reminded everyone that almost any item of value, such as vehicles, ATVs, tools and electronics have an identifying number, either a VIN or a serial number. He asked that you take the time to write it down or photograph the numbers and store them in a safe place so that you have access to them if needed.
