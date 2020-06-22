What you need to know June 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 22.
This morning is starting off dry, humid and warm, with temperatures in the 70s.
Chances for scattered rain and storms increase by mid-morning into the afternoon.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there is a small chance for an isolated strong to severe storm. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the biggest threat.
High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
It will be breezy at times as a front moves through the Heartland in the afternoon and evening.
- Kentucky State Police have identified the body found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake on Saturday.
- A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday.
- A group of peaceful protesters joined together at Capaha Park on Sunday to protest against police brutality across the nation and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
- Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States by reserving tickets for Trump’s rally in Tulsa they had no intention of attending?
- The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the global spread of the virus is accelerating after a daily high of 150,000 new cases was reported last week.
- Pirated editions of John Bolton’s memoir have appeared online ahead of its official release on Tuesday.
- Tom Petty’s family has issued a cease and desist order to the Trump campaign for using the late star’s song “I Won’t Back Down” at his Tulsa rally
- The guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance months before his death sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.
