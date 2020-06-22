What you need to know June 22

What you need to know June 22
The rapids are roaring at Spring River in Hardy Ark. and Mammoth Spring. (Source: CNews/Donna Stoker)
By Marsha Heller | June 22, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 3:36 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 22.

First Alert Weather

This morning is starting off dry, humid and warm, with temperatures in the 70s.

Chances for scattered rain and storms increase by mid-morning into the afternoon.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there is a small chance for an isolated strong to severe storm. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the biggest threat.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

It will be breezy at times as a front moves through the Heartland in the afternoon and evening.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.