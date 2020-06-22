Warm and Sticky Start....

A warm and very sticky morning outside with temperatures in the 70s. Initially, we will stay dry but heading towards the mid-morning into the afternoon there will be scattered rain and storms that begin to show up in the Heartland. There is a small chance of an isolated strong to severe storm, but the biggest impact today will be heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be breezy at times in the afternoon and evening as a front moves through.