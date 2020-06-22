Voting in Graves County for primary election

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - In-person voting will begin at the Graves County High School starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.
Primary election day is Tuesday, June 23 in Kentucky.
According to the Graves County Board Elections members, no voting will be allowed at the Graves County Clerk’s Office on election day. It will be at the high school where 31 voting tables or booths have been set up to prevent long lines.
All voting booths and scanners have been placed to abide by the social distancing recommendations.
The Graves County Health Department director visited the polling location and approved the set up for election day.
