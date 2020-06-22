Truck breakdown blocking eastbound lanes of I-24 near 63 mile marker in Trigg Co., Ky.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck with mechanical issues is blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 63 mile marker on Monday, June 22.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck is in an extended work zone with two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes and centerline barrier wall.
The contractor and KYTC crew are trying to get to the stalled truck to remove it as quickly as possible.
The estimated duration is unknown.
Drivers on I-24 eastbound should consider a self-detour via Exit 45 to KY 293 East, then KY 93 South to KY 139 South to return to I-24 via the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange. Drivers who have not passed the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit may consider a self-detour via KY 139 South, then U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at Exit 65.
