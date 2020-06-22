Truck breakdown blocking eastbound lanes of I-24 near 63 mile marker in Trigg Co., Ky.

Drivers on I-24 eastbound should consider a self-detour via Exit 45 to KY 293 East, then KY 93 South to KY 139 South to return to I-24 via the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange. Drivers who have not passed the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit may consider a self-detour via KY 139 South, then U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at Exit 65.