TDH: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 35,300 in Tennessee, 451 new cases reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee health officials are reporting 451 new cases of COVID-19 across the state with five additional deaths reported.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now at 35,302 with an additional 251 cases considered probable. There are 510 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 21 of those deaths being probable as well.
The Tennessee Department of Health says there have been 2,301 hospitalizations due to complications with the virus and more than 23,500 Tennesseans have recovered.
The push for coronavirus testing across the state continues, specifically in the Hispanic, Latino and African American communities.
According to county and state data, these communities are being disproportionately affected by the virus.
Health officials have confirmed 210 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 8,094 coronavirus cases and 164 deaths total.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 5,515 have recovered from the virus.
Monday, Shelby County reported the highest COVID-19 testing positivity rate yet at 11.7 percent.
State, county and city officials have been pushing for more COVID-19 testing in the Mid-South. So far there have been 109,925 people tested countywide.
That push for testing has also significantly impacted assisted care facilities serving a vulnerable population.
The health department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
There are several other facilities that were previously under investigation with clusters that have reportedly been resolved. SCHD says clusters are considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 15,561 total cases and 225 deaths
- Crittenden -- 588 cases; 10 deaths; 481 recoveries
- Cross -- 82 cases; 1 death; 70 recoveries
- Lee -- 576 cases; 1 death; 64 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 114 cases; 3 deaths; 88 recoveries
- Phillips -- 87 cases; 2 deaths; 35 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 53 cases; 3 deaths; 40 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 791 cases; 3 deaths; 763 recoveries
Mississippi -- 22,287 total cases and 978 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 32 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 18 cases
- Coahoma -- 156 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 790 cases; 14 deaths
- Lafayette -- 209 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 122 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 146 cases; 4 deaths
- Quitman -- 52 cases
- Tate -- 155 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 100 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 67 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 35,553 total cases and 531 deaths
- Crockett -- 25 cases; 3 deaths; 15 recoveries
- Dyer -- 164 cases; 70 recoveries
- Fayette -- 203 cases; 2 deaths; 143 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 257 cases; 1 death; 208 recoveries
- Haywood -- 48 cases; 2 deaths; 30 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 75 cases; 1 death; 53 recoveries
- McNairy -- 42 cases; 22 recoveries
- Tipton -- 563 cases; 4 deaths; 459 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.