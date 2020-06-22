Southeast Mo. State changes name of recently created George Floyd scholarship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced it changed the name of its recently created George Floyd Scholarship.
The University said it acted on pleas for societal reform, and changed the name to the Scholarship for Advocacy, Equity and Justice “to mark this historic moment in time in our nation.”
President Dr. Carlos Vargas, responding to a challenge from Scott Hagen, president of North Central University in Minneapolis, agreed to establish a privately-funded George Floyd scholarship at Southeast.
However, according to the University, recent developments both prior to and since Floyd’s death, prompted it to further examine “the deep divide in this nation and the need to broaden the award to recognize those who champion justice and the far-reaching need for advocacy, equity and justice for all.”
The scholarship will be awarded for the first time this fall. It will be awarded to an incoming student, freshman or transfer student, enrolled full-time at Southeast. The recipient will need to demonstrate academic achievement with a minimum 2.75 cumulative high school or transfer grade point average, and a letter of recommendation will be required.
The University said priority will be given to students who are underrepresented in the Southeast student population or who have overcome obstacles as socioeconomic or other disadvantages or are first generation in their family to attend college.
Dr. Carlos Vargas said the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.; Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia and Floyd, in addition to the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., among others, point to the need for change.
“Southeast Missouri State University recognizes we still have critical work to do to address systemic issues and disparities in access and opportunity in our communities,” he said. “This scholarship reaffirms that Southeast Missouri State University remains deeply committed to providing a learning environment that promotes inclusion, equity, civility and a better way forward for every student.”
In addition to the scholarship, the University’s Equity and Inclusion Committee has committed to several major initiatives in the coming year, Vargas said.
They include implementation of a multi-year training program for University leaders, strengthening of mentoring programs, establishment of a series of workshops dedicated to diversity and cultural inclusion, and enhanced engagement with community partners.
Vargas also has tasked the University’s Equity and Inclusion Committee to work with Southeast’s administrative units and academic colleges to continue conversations and reaffirm the University’s commitment to being a more diverse and inclusive community.
He said the University remains committed to its enduring values of access and diversity, community, excellence and student success.
