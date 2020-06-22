SIU fraternity, sorority suspended

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University announced Fraternity Phi Sigma Kappa and sorority Sigma Kappa have both been suspended.
Phi Sigma Kappa will be suspended for four years while Sigma Kappa have been suspended until August 2021.
“I think it’s important to know that this was an isolated incident and that the university has worked diligently in the investigation to really find out as much information as possible,” said Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Lori Stettler.
The investigation found acts of forced alcohol consumption, paddle beatings and other actions that Stettler said worried her of the emotional and well being of the students involved.
Increased efforts to train students will be offered in the fall and the spring semesters.
“As part of those sanctions, there will be a significant uptick in the educational program that well be offering in the fall and spring semester,” said Stettler
Kare Lyles, a member of the Saluki Football team and a graduate student, hoped the entire campus can continue to improve moving forward
“Once we learn from this and see the steps forward are going to create change; I think that’s what we need to focus on, I think that’s going to happen here,” said Lyles
"I think its really important that people understand Greek life isn't all about parties, Greek life is about networking, its about leadership development." Says Stettler
Vice Chancellor Stettler wanted parents and students to know the University’s Greek system was focused on the safety of students and also risk management.
“We have a robust sorority and fraternity life, and new members coming in, in the fall will still have an opportunity to be recruited by the remaining fraternities and sororities,” said Stettler
