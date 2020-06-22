Scattered storms through this evening. Drier tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching an area of low pressure move towards the area and thunderstorms are beginning to form along the system. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. There is a small chance for severe storms this afternoon. Temperatures will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
A cold front will move into the area this evening and we could see a few storms fire along this front. Drier air will spread into the area tomorrow afternoon but there could be an isolated shower early.
Lows tonight will drop into the middle to upper 60s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower to middle 80s.
We will see pleasant weather across the area Wednesday and Thursday. As we head towards the weekend temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s. There will be a slight chance of afternoon storms Friday through Monday of next week.
