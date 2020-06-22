1 person injured in Williamson Co. crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a crash in Williamson County on June 22.
At 2:55 p.m. a 2010 Silver GMC truck driven by Daryl Morse, 48, was traveling west on Illinois Route 13.
A 2013 Black Toyota car driven by Tracey Mulkin, 53, was traveling south on Terminal Drive.
Mulkin crossed Illinois Route 13 and Morse struck Mulkin’s vehicle in the driver’s door.
Morse was uninjured and Mulkins was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The road was partially closed for approximately 1 hour during the crash investigation.
This crash is still under investigation.
No further details are available at this time.
