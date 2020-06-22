3 new COVID-19 cases in Southern Seven Region

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in the Southern Seven Region.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 40s
- Pulaski County: One male 30s, one male 40s
To date, 175 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 291 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven.
There have been a total of 18 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.