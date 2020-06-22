More comfortable air settles back into the Heartland

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the overnight hours. While there will be some heavy downpours and some thunder and lightning, severe weather is not expected. Most of the area wakes up to dry conditions Tuesday. Lower dew points will be filtering back into the area, meaning more comfortable air expected for Tuesday. High will be in the lower to mid 80s, with a slight chance for a few PM showers. We heat back up by the weekend, with humid weather returning too. 90s are back by Friday.