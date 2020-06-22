19 lawmakers call for a woman to be the next statue placed in Ky. Capitol Rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The chair and 19 members of the Kentucky House Democratic Women’s Caucus would like to fill the empty space where the Jefferson Davis statue once stood in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort with an image of a woman.
The Historic Properties Advisory Committee voted to remove the Jefferson Davis statue on Friday, June 12.
In it’s place, the Kentucky House Democratic Women’s Caucus suggests representing women and people of color with a rotating display until a permanent statue is ready to be installed.
The members of the group also suggest that a permanent statue should be of a woman who would inspire and represent women who work and serve as elective officials in the Capitol.
Representative Lisa Willner, of Louisville and chair of the Kentucky House Democratic Women’s Caucus, has sent a letter to Governor Andy Beshear on behalf of the group’s 19 members in making the requests.
In the letter, Rep. Wilner stated Kentucky has a number of woman who have “made a lasting difference nationally and improved the commonwealth in immeasurable ways.”
The list below is a few of the women that members of the group would like Gov. Beshear, the Historic Properties Advisory Committee or other groups to consider to be permanently on display in the rotunda:
- State Senator Georgia Powers, who was the first woman and first person of color elected to that chamber.
- Mary Elliott Flannery, who was the first woman elected to a state legislature south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
- Anne Braden, who fought for racial justice mad her an icon in Jefferson County and across the country.
- Alice Dunnigan, the first African-American woman to have a Capitol press pass in Washington, D.C. and also the first African-American woman to lead the Women’s National Press Club.
- bell hooks, a well-known author, feminist scholar and social activist who maintains a strong presence in Kentucky through an institute named in her honor at Berea College.
- Anna Mae Clark, who became the first African-American woman to be a commanding officer of an otherwise white regiment in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II.
- Alberta Odell Jones, a civil-rights leader who was on of the first African-American women to pass the bar in Kentucky and the first African-American woman named city attorney in Jefferson County.
- Governor Martha Layne Collins, Kentucky’s only female governor and just the seventh to hold that title nationally at the time of her election in 1983.
Until a permanent statue is approved, the House Democratic Women’s Caucus suggests a rotating display of noteworthy Kentuckians.
“We believe this should especially focus on those Kentuckians who have been under-represented in the Capitol-women and people of color,” stated Rep. Wilner in the letter to Gov. Beshear.
The 19 members of the Kentucky House Democratic Women’s Caucus are Representatives Willner, Tina Bojanowski, Terri Branham Clark, McKenzie Cantrell, Kelly Flood, Angie Hatton, Kathy Hinkle, Joni Jenkins, Nima Kulkarni, Mary Lou Marzian, Patti Minter, Ruth Ann Palumbo, Josie Raymond, Rachel Roberts, Attica Scott, Maria Sorolis, Cherlynn Stevenson, Ashley Tackett Laferty and Susan Westrom.
