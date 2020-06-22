Jackson firefighter urges safety for firework season

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away and folks at Jackson Fire Rescue want to help remind you to be careful while you celebrate.
Captain Rob Grief said safety is very important as fireworks can result in injuries that can lead you or a loved one going to the hospital.
He said it’s necessary to be prepared and be safe. Have a bucket full of water on hand, safety glasses, an open clearing away from combustibles and using the fireworks in the way they are intended.
“So many accidents happen at the home-place,” Grief said. “12,900 accidents happened in 2017, which is our latest statistic I could find. We had 36 percent of those were children under the age of 15 that was playing with fireworks.”
Grief also said it's important to have good judgement, especially if an individual is drinking alcoholic beverages. He also mentioned it's best to make sure you pets are safe and secure so they don't run away or possibly run after a firework.
For more information for firework ordinances check with your local county or city for safety regulations and ordinances.
