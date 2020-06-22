How the job interview process has changed since COVID-19

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking for a job during the pandemic, one local recruiter said to expect some changes in the process.
Heather Collier recruits for Manpower, a staffing agency in Sikeston. She said the process to help clients find a job is different since COVID-19.
“We rely a lot more on phone interviews and recruiting virtually,” Collier said.
Collier said that impacts the services they hope to offer.
“It’s harder on us because we don’t know them and their work history and their skills, we’re relying a lot on what they tell us and their resume,” she explained.
She said the good news is local businesses are hiring.
“Right now, in southeast Missouri, there’s no reason for someone not to be working,” she said. “We have clients from Sikeston to Perryville that need people.”
She offered these tips if you’re going through the virtual job application process.
“Be prepared to be asked to schedule an appointment. When you do have a phone interview or virtual interview, make sure you’re in a quiet, calm place,” Collier said.
