Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois receives second $25,000 grant

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has received a second $25,000 grant from Bayer Fund to support the council’s STEM Robotics Leadership Program.
Bayer Fund gave its first grant to support the program last year.
“This grant from Bayer Fund is such a gift to our Girl Scouts,” said Lorettta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “It offers thousands of girls in grades K-12 a positive and meaningful way to connect to STEM education - an important part of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.”
The grant funding allows girls across southern Illinois the chance to participate in STEM programs such as robotics competitions, outdoor STEM experiences, cybersecurity workshops and so much more.
In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development.
