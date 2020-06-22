First Alert: Scattered rain, storms this afternoon

Chances for scattered rain and storms increase by mid-morning into the afternoon. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | June 22, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 3:36 AM

(KFVS) - This morning is starting off dry, humid and warm, with temperatures in the 70s.

Chances for scattered rain and storms increase by mid-morning into the afternoon.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there is a small chance for an isolated strong to severe storm. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the biggest threat.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

It will be breezy at times as a front moves through the Heartland in the afternoon and evening.

Most of the week there will be a mixture of sun, clouds and small chances for rain. It will also be less humid and cooler with highs in the mid-80s.

The 90s and humidity returns by the weekend.

