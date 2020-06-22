Dorena-Hickman Ferry closure extended through June 23

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has extended a temporary closure for mechanical repairs through Tuesday, June 23.
The ferry temporarily halted service on June 15 due to an issue with one of the engines.
Due to additional repair work and the delivery time required for parts, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is now expected to remain out of service through Tuesday.
When the ferry is closed it creates a 75-mile detour with an additional 90 minutes of travel time for commuters.
Captain Jeremy Newsom will attempt to provide timely notice when the ferry is able to resume service.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours.
Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.
The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.
