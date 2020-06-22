13,750 COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health announced 117 new COVID-19 cases in the state and two deaths on Sunday, June 21.
Currently, 13,750 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, including 526 deaths and at least 3,530 recoveries.
As of Thursday, June 18, KDPH reports 336,276 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear said he will give his next update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 22.
