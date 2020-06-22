Carlisle Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating crash

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating a DUI crash.
Jessica Hobbs, 35, of Wingo, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence - second offense, no registration and failure to maintain insurance.
According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to a crash at the intersection of State Route 307 and KY 80 East around 10 p.m.
Deputies say a 1999 Honda Odyssey driven by a Wingo woman was going eastbound on State Highway 80 when she tried to take a curve in the road. They said the vehicle went into a sideways skid, left the road and collided with several road signs and a utility pole.
They said traffic lights attached to the utility pole fell into the road where a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by an Arlington, Ky. woman hit them, damaging the car.
Deputies say Hobbs was taken to an area hospital for treatment. After she was released, she was taken to the Ballard County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.