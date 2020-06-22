Bi-County Health reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on June 22. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Jessica Ladd | June 22, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 3:29 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on June 22.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • One male in his 40s
  • One female in her 30s
  • One female in her 40s

To date, there have been a total of 97 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 12 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 76 have recovered in Williamson County and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.

