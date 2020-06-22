Bi-County Health reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on June 22.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- One male in his 40s
- One female in her 30s
- One female in her 40s
To date, there have been a total of 97 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 12 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 76 have recovered in Williamson County and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.