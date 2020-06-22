Attorney General, Secretary of State warn Ky. voters of election scams asking to cast ballot by email, phone, text

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Secretary of State Michael Adams alerted Kentuckians to an election-related scam encouraging voters to cast their ballots by email, phone or text.
They said these are not legal voting methods in Kentucky.
Voters may receive a call from a scammer asking them to vote using one of those methods. In some cases, the scammers may require a voter to provide his or her personal or financial information in order to cast a vote.
Attorney General Cameron reported that his office’s Election Fraud Hotline received complaints from Kentucky voters about this type of scam, and the office is currently investigating the complaints.
Secretary of State Adams reminded residents that voting by email, phone or text is not an accepted method for Kentucky elections.
Kentuckians may vote in the June 23 primary election using any of the following methods:
- Absentee ballot if the ballot was requested by June 15
- Voting in-person before election day (an appointment with your county clerk is recommended)
- Voting in-person on Election Day (an appointment with your county clerk is recommended)
You can click here for more information on voting in the primary election.
You can avoid become a victim of an election scam:
- Disregard callers mentioning you can vote by email, phone, or text
- Understand that anyone who asks for payment in exchange for the ability to vote is a scammer. Report such action to the Election Fraud Hotline immediately at 1-800-328-VOTE
- Never provide personal or financial information including your social security number, bank account, or credit or debit card to an unknown source
- Follow voting instructions from reputable sources, including the Office of the Secretary of State, state and county boards of elections, and your local county clerk’s office
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.