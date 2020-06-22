4 arrested in connection to burglary, stealing investigation in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection to a burglary and stealing investigation.
Between Thursday, June 18 and Monday, June 22, Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies investigated numerous burglary and stealing incidents in the county and surrounding areas.
Jason Dwayne Goodman, 32, of Jackson, was charged with two counts second-degree burglary and one count of stealing. He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail with a surety bond set at $25,000.
Deputies say Goodman is facing more possible charges.
Joshua D. Hormann, 32, of Whitewater, was charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of stealing. He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $20,000 surety bond.
Misty Lynn Stewart, 39, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Stewart is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.
Lance Kody Moore, 33, of Millersville, was charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of stealing. Moore is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $20,000 surety bond.
