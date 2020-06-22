18 active COVID-19 cases in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on June 22.
The individual, a female in her seventies, is being placed in isolation.
She is believed to have acquired the disease through contact with another known case.
To date, there have been 323 confirmed cases in Jackson County, including eighteen deaths related to COVID-19.
Three more individuals were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 287 individuals.
Eighteen active cases are currently being managed.
