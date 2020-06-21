Ky. COVID-19 update June 21

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 21, Gov. Beshear stated there were at least 13,750 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 117 of which were newly reported.
“We’ve been in this fight for more than three months now and, unfortunately, we still have a long way to go,” said Gov. Beshear. “But I have total confidence that Kentuckians will rise to the challenge in order to do one of the things we do best: watch out for families, friends and neighbors.”
There were two new deaths on Sunday, raising the total to 526.
“I know these families are in so much pain right now, and the reality is, there’s nothing anyone can do to fix it,” said Gov. Beshear. “We can’t fix it, but we can continue to support all families who are grieving during this time. You are not alone.”
The deaths reported Sunday included a 73-year-old man from Butler County.
As of yesterday, at least 3,530 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus.
