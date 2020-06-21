Group peacefully protests in support of Black Lives Matter movement

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of peaceful protesters joined together at Capaha Park on Sunday to protest against police brutality across the nation and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
The group held up signs and chanted at Freedom Corner as cars passed by and honked.
People we spoke with say it’s important to do their part to spread the message to end racism and hope people educate themselves on why they feel change is needed.
"Most of the protests are peaceful. Nobody here is about any violence and nobody has stepped over the line in any kind of way," C.J. Lopez said. "Second of all, what we're doing matters. Black lives matter and Black trans lives matter. Third of all, educate yourself. Educate, educate, educate. If you don't know what's going on, don't just shout whatever you think is up right now. Go back and research it and then come back to the table and we can have a discussion about it."
"My black life does matter because a lot of people in America, they aren't aware that racism is still happening in the ways that it's still happening," Nya Martin said. "So being out here with these signs, even if it's just somebody passing by and they'll read it, hopefully it will just spark a thought in their mind to want to do a little more research."
The demonstrators also allowed an open session for people to talk, as well as, an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence for George Floyd.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.