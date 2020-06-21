Group peacefully protests in support of Black Lives Matter movement

"Most of the protests are peaceful. Nobody here is about any violence and nobody has stepped over the line in any kind of way," C.J. Lopez said. "Second of all, what we're doing matters. Black lives matter and Black trans lives matter. Third of all, educate yourself. Educate, educate, educate. If you don't know what's going on, don't just shout whatever you think is up right now. Go back and research it and then come back to the table and we can have a discussion about it."