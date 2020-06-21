First Alert: Warm and humid, storms possible

(KFVS) - Rain and embedded thunderstorms will taper off this morning.
This afternoon will be sunny.
Today will be very warm and humid again.
A few thunderstorms are possible later today….especially over SE MO.
Highs should range from the mid 80s near Mt. Vernon to about 90 near Kennett.
After a break tonight, another round of showers and storms looks likely Monday into Monday night.
A few stronger storms look possible Monday as well, but the greatest threat is heavy rain.
There is also a chance of rain on Tuesday.
We will finally dry out a bit Wednesday and Thursday.
By next weekend it will be heating up again and scattered storm chances will return.
