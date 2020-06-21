First Alert: Warm and humid, storms possible

First Alert Weather 6 a.m. 6/21
By Jessica Ladd | June 21, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT - Updated June 21 at 6:39 AM

(KFVS) - Rain and embedded thunderstorms will taper off this morning. 

This afternoon will be sunny.

Today will be very warm and humid again.

A few thunderstorms are possible later today….especially over SE MO.

Highs should range from the mid 80s near Mt. Vernon to about 90 near Kennett.

After a break tonight, another round of showers and storms looks likely Monday into Monday night.

A few stronger storms look possible Monday as well, but the greatest threat is heavy rain.

There is also a chance of rain on Tuesday.

We will finally dry out a bit Wednesday and Thursday.

By next weekend it will be heating up again and scattered storm chances will return.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.