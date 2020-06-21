First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A low pressure area right over the Heartland at daybreak will spin off to the northeast by late morning, allowing things to temporarily dry out. Rain and embedded thunderstorms will taper off from SW to NE quickly this morning. As we get into the late morning and afternoon, sunshine will begin to turn it into a very warm and humid afternoon again (after a mild but humid start) but this could lead to a few thunderstorms again later today….especially over SE MO. Highs should range from the mid 80s near Mt. Vernon to about 90 near Kennett.