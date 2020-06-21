First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A low pressure area right over the Heartland at daybreak will spin off to the northeast by late morning, allowing things to temporarily dry out. Rain and embedded thunderstorms will taper off from SW to NE quickly this morning. As we get into the late morning and afternoon, sunshine will begin to turn it into a very warm and humid afternoon again (after a mild but humid start) but this could lead to a few thunderstorms again later today….especially over SE MO. Highs should range from the mid 80s near Mt. Vernon to about 90 near Kennett.
After a break tonight, another round of showers and storms looks likely tomorrow (Monday) into Monday night. A few stronger storms look possible Monday as well….but greater threat may be locally heavy rains. One last chance of rain looks good for Tuesday (mainly south) before we finally dry out a bit Wednesday and Thursday behind a weak cold front. By next weekend though it will be heating up again and scattered storm chances will return.
