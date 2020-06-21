First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

There is still a small chance of thunderstorms this evening, but air temps have been slow to rebound after our extensive rain system last night so chances are decreasing. Otherwise it should be a mostly quiet and rather muggy night as we await our next round of active weather Monday into Monday night. It looks like we’ll have one more surge of showers/storms ahead of an upper trough and cold front set to move through early Tuesday. Best chance of rain looks to be Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. It now looks like we’ll dry out fairly quickly by Tuesday afternoon, so most of Tuesday may be dry. SPC has us in a level 1/marginal risk of severe for tomorrow….but instability and shear both look pretty modest. Heavy downpours could still be an issue, however.