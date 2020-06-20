Juneteenth celebrations continue in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - Celebrations continue in honor of the Juneteenth holiday in Carbondale on Saturday evening.
Dozens gathered at at Evergreen Park, as the organizers wanted to take the time to help educate the public on what the day means to the black community.
Matt Wilson and Emerald Avril hosted the event which included local pastors as speakers.
During the event there was live music, singers, performances and food for the public.
Wilson said community needs more events to bring everyone of all races together. “I just feel like now more than ever with the climate that America is in, we need this togetherness. This event is just the perfect way to unify everyone, and why not have fun in doing so,” Wilson said.
The event also showcased black owned businesses and vendors.
Wilson said he hopes to continue hosting events that bring together the community in a positive light.
