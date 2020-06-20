Health Department reports over 13,000 COVID-19 cases in Ky.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Gov. Beshear stated that there were at least 13,630 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 183 of which were newly reported on June 20.
“The virus remains a serious threat to Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “As we try to safely return to a new normal, we can’t forget we’re still up against an invisible enemy.”
Gov. Beshear also reported two new deaths Saturday. A total of 524 Kentuckians died due to COVID-19.
“When I was inaugurated as your governor, I could never have imagined we would lose this many Kentuckians to a single, brand new illness in such a short period of time,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s devastating. Announcing these deaths is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, and I hope, ever will have to do. As we recognize those we’ve lost, let’s remember and celebrate their extraordinary lives.”
At least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
