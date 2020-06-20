Fort Campbell solider dies in single car crash

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, June 20, 2020, the Trigg County Coroner, Matthew Phillips, was dispatched to Kentucky 453 at the 1.5 mm in southern end of Land Between the Lakes to investigate a death associated with a one car crash.
Initial investigation shows Christopher Swykert, 19 of Melissa, Texas, was operating a white 2015 Ford Mustang traveling south on the Trace in the Land Between the Lakes recreation area and failed to negotiate a left curve.
Swykert’s car left the roadway and collided with a tree on the passenger’s side.
Swykert’s passenger, Harry Kincaid, 19 of Houston, Texas suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Trigg County Coroner.
Through investigation, Swykert was arrested and charged with murder and operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/Etc.
Swykert was lodged in the Christian County Jail.
The accident is under investigation by the Trigg County Coroner’s Office and Kentucky State Police Reconstructionists Sergeant Eric Fields and Trooper Aaron Jestes.
The Coroner’s office was assisted the scene by Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Sheriff’s Office and U. S. Forest Service, LBL.
