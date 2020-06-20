First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Summer solstice day will be appropriately summer-like in our region, with hot, humid conditions and even a few thunderstorms by late in the day. Highs today will be back in the low 90′s…..perhaps a degree or two hotter than Friday. In addition, humidity levels will be a bit higher so the heat index will be topping out in the mid to upper 90s. And it looks as though we’ll have at least a few thunderstorms possible by late afternoon or evening….mainly over the hills of Southeast Missouri….perhaps sneaking east of the river into SW Illinois eventually as well. Although we are not outlooked for severe by SPC, stronger storms will produce strong wind gusts and possibly some small hail.