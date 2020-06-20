First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a dry week, our weather is going to be more active again for the next few days with on and off rain and thunderstorms chances on the menu. In the shorter term, rain and storm chances for overnight into tomorrow (Sunday) morning are looking higher as a system developing over Arkansas lifts northeast right over our region. We’re on the edge of the ‘marginal risk’ for severe storms overnight….but some storms could produce gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours without becoming officially severe. The timing looks to take this system out of the area Sunday morning, so the rest of the day Sunday may actually be quiet, with slightly cooler air left in place. However, more wet and active weather is likely Monday and Tuesday.