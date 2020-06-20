First Alert: Hot and humid with a chance of storms late in the day

(KFVS) - Today is Summer Solstice.
Temperatures will be hot and humid.
Highs will be back in the low 90s.
Humidity levels will be a bit higher, so the heat index will be topping out in the mid to upper 90s.
A few thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon and evening.
Although we are not outlooked for severe weather by SPC, stronger storms will produce strong wind gusts and possibly some small hail.
Storm chances will be with us, on and off, for the next few days.
It will be difficult to time the periods of storms.
Strong storms look possible tonight, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Eventually by late Tuesday we’ll be drying out and getting a bit less humid for a few days next week, before heat and humidity return by Friday and Saturday.
The greatest chance of strong storms may be Monday and the nicest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.