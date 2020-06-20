Carbondale Murdales Farmers Market almost back to normal

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On the official first day of summer, the Carbondale community braved the warm temps and shopped local at the Carbondale Murdales Farmers Market.
The market opened back up in April, but due to social distancing, cars had to line up and drive through the market.
President of the Carbondale Farmers Market, Kurt Sweitzer says everything is almost back to normal, with vendors spread out into three rows and mandatory face mask upon entering.
“It’s not a massive crowd like in the past but it’s good. They are kind of spread out. It’s good...the hot brings out good crowds,” said Sweitzer.
The market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a required mask to enter
